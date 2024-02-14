 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rune Knights update for 14 February 2024

"Show All Skills" Fix, "Perfect Shot" for Bows

Share · View all patches · Build 13449535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bows - Perfect Shot
Releasing a standard arrow between 75% and 90% charge will release the arrow as a fully charged perfect shot. New SFX and VFX.

Fixed "Show All Skills" option hiding the skill bar

Changed files in this update

Rune Knights Content Depot 1101401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link