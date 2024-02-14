 Skip to content

Forbidden Art update for 14 February 2024

Hotfix : Localization issue Fix

Build 13449531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some tutorials were not localized.
We've made some localization fixes.

Added control guide images to the rotation and height adjustment options.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1166141 Depot 1166141
