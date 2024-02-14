Patch v1.075 (Main)

In case you don't follow twitter/x or discord, just shoving a small preview.
Playable knight is the main focus right now, so please bear with those smaller changes before I'll be taking care of whatever is in the trello list.
- General - Added the B button function to the rest of the main menu.
- General - Moved the social media buttons so the gamepad cursor doesn't cut off.
- General - Rebaked the lighting for a few levels due to the extra rock lods from the previous patch.
- General - Increased the jump cancel trigger on enemies in order to improve jump cancel consistency.
- Quee - Increased Quee's hitbox sizes to match a bit closer to the visual effects. That should make some moves feel a bit more reliable.
- Dodge Mode - Teleportation towards enemy now takes the enemy's current gravity, to ensure the player doesn't fall off below the enemy too early during air combat.
- Fixed a Linux build bricking. (Not sure as I have no way to test it, but the build went fine this time.)
- Jump pads now force the floatiness on, unless the mechanic is disabled in the gameplay menu.
- Jump pads now have a grounded protection, in order to ensure the player won't get stuck on it once or twice.
- Quee - Fixed an issue where the proper animation wouldn't play out if you tried to do a turbo launch right after doing another attack mid air and then holding the attack button and the backwards input right as you landed. How specific.
- Reduced the attack input lag by a tiny bit.
Known issues -
See trello.
https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking
If you find any other issues, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky discord.
https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE
Changed files in this update