Patch v1.075 (Main)

In case you don't follow twitter/x or discord, just shoving a small preview.

Playable knight is the main focus right now, so please bear with those smaller changes before I'll be taking care of whatever is in the trello list.

General - Added the B button function to the rest of the main menu.

General - Moved the social media buttons so the gamepad cursor doesn't cut off.

General - Rebaked the lighting for a few levels due to the extra rock lods from the previous patch.

General - Increased the jump cancel trigger on enemies in order to improve jump cancel consistency.

Quee - Increased Quee's hitbox sizes to match a bit closer to the visual effects. That should make some moves feel a bit more reliable.

Dodge Mode - Teleportation towards enemy now takes the enemy's current gravity, to ensure the player doesn't fall off below the enemy too early during air combat.

Fixed a Linux build bricking. (Not sure as I have no way to test it, but the build went fine this time.)

Jump pads now force the floatiness on, unless the mechanic is disabled in the gameplay menu.

Jump pads now have a grounded protection, in order to ensure the player won't get stuck on it once or twice.

Quee - Fixed an issue where the proper animation wouldn't play out if you tried to do a turbo launch right after doing another attack mid air and then holding the attack button and the backwards input right as you landed. How specific.

Reduced the attack input lag by a tiny bit.

