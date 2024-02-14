2-13-24: 1.6.1 Update:
-Turned on RPM cache again to help with the Load crash
-Recreated SHowcase level Showcase161
-Refine Biodome 5 Forest to Roo's specs
-trees won't grow under the ocean again
-Intro movies now both play but are skippable
-Removed map Loader from Terraform
-Built in new Steam Workshop section, will now do the file handling
//// Currently only Continent upload. other features coming soon
-Added Showcase161 - ~ / Open Showcase161
-Added Foilage_SC (Showcase) - ~ / Open Foilage_SC
-Swapped out some of the Metal build parts with concept digi parts
-Modified the Wood build parts colors
-Added Glass landscape 47
-Added Core material Landscape 48
-Added Second core material Landscape 49
--- Lots of other stuff I am missing.
"hold on to your butts.." -Sam Jackson
Creative Continents update for 14 February 2024
1.6.1
2-13-24: 1.6.1 Update:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update