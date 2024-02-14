2-13-24: 1.6.1 Update:

-Turned on RPM cache again to help with the Load crash

-Recreated SHowcase level Showcase161

-Refine Biodome 5 Forest to Roo's specs

-trees won't grow under the ocean again

-Intro movies now both play but are skippable

-Removed map Loader from Terraform

-Built in new Steam Workshop section, will now do the file handling

//// Currently only Continent upload. other features coming soon

-Added Showcase161 - ~ / Open Showcase161

-Added Foilage_SC (Showcase) - ~ / Open Foilage_SC

-Swapped out some of the Metal build parts with concept digi parts

-Modified the Wood build parts colors

-Added Glass landscape 47

-Added Core material Landscape 48

-Added Second core material Landscape 49

--- Lots of other stuff I am missing.

"hold on to your butts.." -Sam Jackson