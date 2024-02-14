CarsFuckingDragons UPDATED

First off, thank you for playing the game!! CELEBRATION, there is a new patch for CFD!!

TODAY, we updated the game with a recent patch (just titled CarsFuckingDragon) to include a FULLSCREEN function - you can select this on or off in options but we set it on by default.

In addition, we fixed some tileset issues (visually) in the "Kingdom of Gallantaria" map --- as well as added a TOWER that you couldn't go in previously... Now you can! Enjoy some of the cool things we put in there including a new item, new weapon, a few jokes when you inspect some tiles and more!! GO check it out!

The boat you can go on in the "Kingdom of Gallantaria" was also glitched visually and a new boat would appear that you couldn't interact after riding the original boat. Well, we fixed that too! I just launched the game and confirmed it is now working.

Any questions or comments regarding the game is certainly encouraged. I WANTED TO THANK YOU ALL FOR SUPPORTING US and thought these features and changes would make the game a little bit better --- and ideally, that is exactly what I want as a game developer. To have a better game!

And that's the patch notes. Thank you for reading them and I appreciate your time!!

HAVE A GREAT DAY and go fuck some dragons... HONK!

-Necro-

--NecroCatic Games--