Pocket Pusher update for 14 February 2024

ea.8.7

Build 13449389

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Presented in the order I accomplished the tasks in.

  • The player now has limited pocket size and will slowly (3s) drop marbles one at a time until they are holding no more than x999 marbles at any time. This is somewhat of a self propelling vehicle, but quite slow and prone to unlucky streaks.
  • Fixed button placement on Winter Wonderland
  • Window can be resized freely, but the UI may behave unexpectedly outside of intended 16:9 ratio
  • Alt+Enter to toggle fullscreen
  • Default Ticket amount is now maximum possible ticket amount
  • Fixed version number text only updating the shadow, not the actual text

