Presented in the order I accomplished the tasks in.
- The player now has limited pocket size and will slowly (3s) drop marbles one at a time until they are holding no more than x999 marbles at any time. This is somewhat of a self propelling vehicle, but quite slow and prone to unlucky streaks.
- Fixed button placement on Winter Wonderland
- Window can be resized freely, but the UI may behave unexpectedly outside of intended 16:9 ratio
- Alt+Enter to toggle fullscreen
- Default Ticket amount is now maximum possible ticket amount
- Fixed version number text only updating the shadow, not the actual text
Changed files in this update