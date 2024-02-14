 Skip to content

You Are A Pilot update for 14 February 2024

HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY

Build 13449322

Oh! Hi, everybody! Happy valentine's day! The new update includes a two-player mini-game and a new keyboard layout.

