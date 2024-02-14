 Skip to content

GrandChase update for 14 February 2024

[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: 2024. 02. 14

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

<Event>

  1. Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (February 14th 00:00 - March 5th 23:59 (UTC+0))
  • Ordo Squad
  • Project Requiem & Siren
  1. New Character 'Kallia' Release Celebration Event in Progress
  • Players can complete Kallia Battle Power Event to acquire Single Stat Change Scroll, Single Stat Drop Protection Scroll, Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+17), SIngle Property Scroll (Lv.85), Another World Monster Card Box, Star Chaser Monster Card, and other various rewards.
  • Players can log in to complete Growing Hero's Attendance Log to acquire Dimensional Chaser Login Box, [Special] Dimensional Chaser Login Box, Another TYPE1 Coordi Full Set (7 Days) Box (Kallia), and other various rewards.
  • Players can complete weekly missions for Growing Hero's Event to acquire Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket, GP Item Property Scroll, Premium GC Club (3 Days), 1,000,000 GP Coupon, +30 Bag, and other various rewards.
  • Seal Breaker Coordi Super Encore Event in Progress
  1. New Year's Event in Progress
  1. Accumulated Login Event
    (1) Week 1 (February 2nd 00:00 - February 4th 23:59 (UTC+0))
  • Players who login for 300 accumulated minutes will receive Single Stat Change Scroll and GP Item Property Scroll!
    (2) Week 2 (February 9th 00:00 - February 12th 23:59 (UTC+0))
  • Players who login for 540 accumulated minutes will receive Moonlight Village Coordi Select Box, Single Stat Change Support Box, and Single Property Scroll (Lv.85)!
  • [Moonlight Village Coordi Select Box]: A box that lets players select the Moonlight Village Coordi for the character of their choice.
    (3) Week 3 (February 16th 00:00 - February 19th 23:59 (UTC+0))
  • Players who login for 300 accumulated minutes will receive Single Stat Change Scroll and GP Item Property Scroll!
  1. Moonlight Village Coordi Item on Sale (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
  • Moonlight Village Package
  • Moonlight Village Coordi Item
  1. Dimensional Packages on Sale (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
  • Dimensional Start Package (Purchase Limit: 1)
  • Dimensional Mission Package (Purchase Limit: 1)
  • Dimensional Summon Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
  • Dimensional Property Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
  • Dimensional Reinforcement Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
  • Dimensional All-In-One Package (Purchase Limit: 3)

<Banned Players Notice>
Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 90 (Permanent Bans)

We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.

