Glowing Stones : Heroes' Awakening update for 14 February 2024

The Chapter 4 is up !

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

Here it is! It's (who said finally?!) here! The new chapter of Glowing Stones!

In this new chapter, you will find:

  • 1237 renders
  • 4 minutes (!!) of animations
  • 15,000 words (in English, for the French version it's 18,000)

But, this new version also contains a completely revamped GUI. This includes the menus, galleries, in-game tablet, dialogue window, etc... In short, the entire graphical interface is brand new!

And, moreover, you'll notice that a new original soundtrack accompanies you! 20 new pieces of music, composed exclusively for Glowing Stones. If you like them, for those who have the bonus edition, you can find them in the jukebox that appears in the gallery.

Have fun, and don't hesitate to comment and discuss the game and to give me/us your feedback!

See you soon!

