2D movies are supported PC(mp4,webm,avi) Quest(mp4,webm)
Text bar of sound does not drop shadow.
Fixed the behavior of hands after warp.
Fixed a problem with hand behavior after warping.
Fixed a case that ambient light becomes darker in MR lighting settings.
Fixed a bug that reality was transparent when using transparency processing in MR, so set sperm to be translucent.
Image Delusion VR - SexVersion - update for 14 February 2024
Ver1.06
