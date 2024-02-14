 Skip to content

Image Delusion VR - SexVersion - update for 14 February 2024

Ver1.06

2D movies are supported PC(mp4,webm,avi) Quest(mp4,webm)
Text bar of sound does not drop shadow.
Fixed the behavior of hands after warp.
Fixed a case that ambient light becomes darker in MR lighting settings.
Fixed a bug that reality was transparent when using transparency processing in MR, so set sperm to be translucent.

