Sweet Valentine 2024

🎉❤️ Introducing the Sweet Valentine Expansion! ❤️🎉

Get ready to fall head over heels with our latest update! Dive into the love-filled action with our Sweet Valentine Expansion, packed with exciting new missions, irresistible rewards, and endless fun.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42509825/44503373ac3a1b7bac9630d3cbe648f9bb0a3947.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42509825/ebc5bb9727249e933850f5423cd550dfb8b7e4c3.png)[/url] [url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42509825/431b09139409304b8ac630a533042f90cf583fe3.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42509825/4279c17bf4e109678b5d6a0d536a5911bd06a733.png)[/url] [url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42509825/2d20196c4bcd3ed33f7a9b4dd852a39aea02514c.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42509825/c018a2b7afe1127cd8a13c831ec55a432e625078.png)[/url]

🌟 Unlock Levels, Unlock Rewards: Embark on thrilling missions to level up your experience and unlock exclusive rewards. From charming Sweet Valentine markers to in-game cash and loot boxes, there's something sweet waiting for every player!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42509825/deeb896ee6882fdb332796143c39cbfdf321409b.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42509825/1e20241cf822d87e4876f38ed9688b80df2ce80e.png)[/url] [url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42509825/683f155fa4a489a1f3f569a2d2fa9a64686bf474.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42509825/d44beee647ab261e88ad8c43369e34162dac876c.png)[/url]

💖 Spread the Love: Share the joy of the Sweet Valentine Expansion with your friends and fellow players. Tag your squad and let them know it's time to gear up for a Valentine's Day celebration like no other!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42509825/bd0fa91c3402a77788ebece909743514e45f1bad.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42509825/d371b3a0a0308184044161a74426288c45543655.png)[/url] [url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42509825/9af38aac54452d85450cbb15a58387d258be8516.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42509825/4aa8172a9dfaafa34eb94ae4159b0c75b2ffb589.png)[/url]

Don't miss out on the love-filled adventure of the Sweet Valentine Expansion. Get in on the action now and experience the thrill of paintball like never before! ❤️🎉

Check the full change-log here.