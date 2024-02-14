 Skip to content

Loya Playtest update for 14 February 2024

Patch notes 0.303a

Share · View all patches · Build 13449049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added Ice crystals in the ice caves.

  • Added new items:

  • Permanent ice bloc

  • Copper Axe

  • Golden Axe

  • Mithril Axe

  • Titanium Axe

  • Copper Pickaxe

  • Golden Pickaxe

  • Mithril Pickaxe

  • Titanium Pickaxe

  • The icons and models were modified for the following items:

  • Iron Axe

  • Iron Pickaxe

  • Wooden Axe

  • Wooden Pickaxe

  • Repair Hammer

  • Added new monsters

  • Weak ice slime

  • Huge ice slime

Changes:

  • Core now requires Copper, Iron and Unrefined stones to be upgraded.
  • Trying to items from a resource that requires a higher tool will now display the "requires a better tool" if you already have a tool of this type equiped.
  • the game will now throttle fps when it's tabbed out to save resources. (drops to 10 fps)

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug where trying to combine two same items would sometimes fail and make you lose the ingredients.

