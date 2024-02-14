Patch notes 0.303a

New
-
Added Ice crystals in the ice caves.
-
Added new items:
-
Permanent ice bloc
-
Copper Axe
-
Golden Axe
-
Mithril Axe
-
Titanium Axe
-
Copper Pickaxe
-
Golden Pickaxe
-
Mithril Pickaxe
-
Titanium Pickaxe
-
The icons and models were modified for the following items:
-
Iron Axe
-
Iron Pickaxe
-
Wooden Axe
-
Wooden Pickaxe
-
Repair Hammer
-
Added new monsters
-
Weak ice slime
-
Huge ice slime
Changes:
- Core now requires Copper, Iron and Unrefined stones to be upgraded.
- Trying to items from a resource that requires a higher tool will now display the "requires a better tool" if you already have a tool of this type equiped.
- the game will now throttle fps when it's tabbed out to save resources. (drops to 10 fps)
Bugs
- Fixed a bug where trying to combine two same items would sometimes fail and make you lose the ingredients.
