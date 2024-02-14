 Skip to content

CritterGarden Playtest update for 14 February 2024

Hi all,
The major purpose for this update is to test some new features in preparation for a (hopeful) public release of the Playtest for this Friday. Prior to then, I may upload another small update with some more clean up.

Major new feature in this patch is an overhaul to many placable objects. I'm currently working towards giving each object a unique function. For example, planting around logs now has a reduced fertilizer cost.
There is also the addition of a new item, the "Critter Creator", which is meant to potentially function as a replacement to buying Critters from the journal. The Critter Creator requires placing a purchasable object into your Garden, and dragging the favorite food of a Critter towards it. For a cost, you can begin to produce that Critter.

