Valentine's Day Holiday Pack Pre-Patch for release at 1PM today 2/14/2024. Plus some fixes:
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused guests to show up to the party without appropriate attire.
- Added reminder text in the customizer to create or select a preset when the Default preset is selected.
- Only one Holiday Pack can be active at a time now. This only affects decorations and story content. All Holiday Pack clothing items will always be available in the customizer as long as the DLC is installed.
- Improved main menu lighting and shadows.
- GBK undershirt is now available for Derek in the customizer if you have the Solar Flare achievement.
- Optimized story and texture memory usage, which in most cases will result in less memory usage, especially on Potato graphics settings. In some cases memory usage is decreased by 1GB+.
- Improved loading of characters on the main menu. They now only appear after clothing and textures have been applied.
- Fixed a couple of issues that would sometimes cause swapping customizer group presets to not work correctly.
Changed files in this update