 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

House Party update for 14 February 2024

Valentine's Day Holiday Pack Pre-Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 13449020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Valentine's Day Holiday Pack Pre-Patch for release at 1PM today 2/14/2024. Plus some fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused guests to show up to the party without appropriate attire.
  • Added reminder text in the customizer to create or select a preset when the Default preset is selected.
  • Only one Holiday Pack can be active at a time now. This only affects decorations and story content. All Holiday Pack clothing items will always be available in the customizer as long as the DLC is installed.
  • Improved main menu lighting and shadows.
  • GBK undershirt is now available for Derek in the customizer if you have the Solar Flare achievement.
  • Optimized story and texture memory usage, which in most cases will result in less memory usage, especially on Potato graphics settings. In some cases memory usage is decreased by 1GB+.
  • Improved loading of characters on the main menu. They now only appear after clothing and textures have been applied.
  • Fixed a couple of issues that would sometimes cause swapping customizer group presets to not work correctly.

Changed files in this update

House Party x64 Depot 611791
  • Loading history…
House Party StreamingAssets - Mods Depot 611799
  • Loading history…
House Party - Explicit Content Add-On (944540) Depot Depot 944540
  • Loading history…
Depot 1524910 Depot 1524910
  • Loading history…
House Party - Doja Cat Expansion Pack (1648810) Depot Depot 1648810
  • Loading history…
Depot 2229630 Depot 2229630
  • Loading history…
Depot 2229631 Depot 2229631
  • Loading history…
Depot 2783130 Depot 2783130
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link