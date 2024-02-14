 Skip to content

Mad Miner update for 14 February 2024

Item Modding Update!

Mad Miner update for 14 February 2024

Mad Miner's Second Major Update is Live!

Now you can design your own visual items, add animations and set recipes to craft in the fight for survival!

With this version:
-You will be able to add your own visual items to Mad Miner. You will not be able to give these custom items a function, but you will be able to use them for design purposes.
-Fixed some game breaking bugs.

Thank you for playing Mad Miner or adding it to your wishlist.

You can watch the video below to make your own custom visual items. You can also download the draft item project from the link in the description of the video or from our Discord.

