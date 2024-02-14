 Skip to content

Onward and Upward! DX update for 14 February 2024

Version 1.01 Now Available

Build 13448895

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.01 is now available and makes the following changes:

  • Nerfed chaos mode
  • Removed an erroneous menu option in Cheats
  • Fixed the Tailfeather Studios Enjoyer achievement

