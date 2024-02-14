Incremental Factory Update - Quality of Life, UI & Bug fixes

It has been really exciting two weeks since launch & it's amazing to receive so much feedback!

For this update we've tackled all those small and big details that stand in the way of flowing.

We focused on QoL & UI features. While there is still a lot of room for improvement, we think this is already a significant upgrade compared to the previous version!

Have a look and let us know what you think!

Changelog:

Quality of Life Enhancements

UI Rework: Global Stats UI

_Keep track of your factories overall resources with the new Global Stats UI, designed for a comprehensive overview at a glance.

They can be filtered to show all resources, only those available for construction (HQ + construction hub) or only those available for research:



You can select specific resources and see where they are in your factory:



Revealing the inner workings:



The filters apply to the single parcel view as well:



_

Improved Feature: Better Hover Tooltips

The hover tooltip was really bare bones. We made it pretty, added icons and most importantly added a "description" where neccesary to reveal mechanics & data!





New Feature: Parcel Quick Access on Map View

To streamline navigation, we've introduced a quick access feature for parcels, making it easier to manage your empire without the hassle. If you shift+click on a parcel on the map view, a quick access overlay is displayed. You can even set outputs here, so no need to jump in and out when you are routing resources



New Feature: Hiding Unused Resources

We are now hiding resources in the parcel view that are not relevant, e.g. if their amount is 0, no imports, no exports, no production and no consumption. This makes it way easier to see at a glance what is happening

New Shortcut: Buy Max & Sell All

If you hold Alt (or Option for Mac) in the Parcel View, you will now be able to buy the max amount or sell all buildings with one click



New Feature: Extra Expensive Skilltree Expansion

We're introducing a new, pricier skill tree expansion to keep you engaged (Node Connections & Parcel Limit). This should give you something to grind for while we work on adding some real endgame content :)

Update: Rates Now Coloured

To improve readability and at-a-glance understanding, we've now colour-coded rates. Let us know how this feature works out for you!



Simplified Energy Stats

We've made energy statistics simpler to understand, focusing on presenting the most relevant information in a straightforward manner.

Improved Parcel Node Styling

Parcel nodes have received a visual upgrade for better aesthetics and usability. Parcels now always have the same width, no matter how long their name is. Enjoy the new look and feel!



New Control Scheme: Move with WASD on Map View

You asked, we delivered! Navigate the map view with the familiar WASD controls for a smoother experience.

Rate Unit Update: Rename from /s to /t

Acknowledging the game's time mechanics, we've updated rate units from /s to /t, as the game runs at 0.6s per tick game pace so the numbers where not per second but per tick.

UI Improvement: Highlight Clickable Elements

To enhance discoverability, we've made clickable elements more prominent. Never miss a clickable feature again!



Better Rename UX

Way better.



Bug Fixes

[spoiler]Satellite[/spoiler] Requirement Change: Removed Batteries

We fixed the recipe for [spoiler]satellites[/spoiler] and removed the battery requirement.

Max Rate Calculation Update

Max rate now accurately includes the specialisation & beacon multiplier.

Blueprint Rename Modal Improvement

Addressing a common frustration, the blueprint rename modal now saves changes on enter, rather than cancelling them. Your workflow just got smoother!

Fixed Blueprint Sell Exploit

A loophole that allowed for an unintended sell exploit has been closed.

P.S.

We will push a hotfix within this week that will improves the Global Stats even further (map view resources adhering to the filter type, e.g. if "available for construction" is selected, we show only those resources in construction hubs & the HQ).

P.P.S.

If you're enjoying the game and wish to support us further, the most impactful action you can take is to leave a review (or update an existing one).

Also, your feedback is invaluable, and we're committed to continuously evolving the game to reach its full potential. Share your ideas & feedback on our discord or in the steam discussion board.

Thanks everyone & Lets keep going!