Just a Gigolo is Released!

Finally 'Just A Gigolo' is being released after a year of development. This game is my first Visual Novel. I started developing games under the 9Lust brand. The first games were puzzles. I believe it helped me create the maturity to invest in something more ambitious. Now, I'm focused on developing Visual Novels and I'm going to dedicate my time to improving this IP.

As I said before, I've worked on other games (most of them as a scriptwriter and moderator). Now, I am following my own destiny. Thank you for all of your patience. Enjoy the game!!