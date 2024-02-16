v1.062: Steam Workshop!

Kingsvein now has Steam Workshop support!!

There are already lots of great mods - check out the workshop here!

It's now been 1 month since Kingsvein released. Thank you all for giving my strange little RPG a shot!

And thanks so much to the talented modders who have already created excellent mods for Kingsvein, and who helped me test and debug the Steam Workshop!

FEATURES

Steam Workshop support!!

New in-game 'Mods' menu for toggling and re-ordering mods

While active, Echo Cast and Spellstrike now show their icon in the tooltips of abilities they work with

FIXES

Spellstrike now triggers Quick Reload and uses up Pneumatic Lance

Fixed Sparking Mass spawning on top of enemies in Dark Tunnel

Dragoon's X-Strike can now only be used with two melee weapons

Altered Corpryst Armor sprite to better distinguish it from Corpryst Plate

Nelius now comments on slaying the Wisps west of him (new games only)

AI no longer loves standing in delayed pushes because it thinks the push pushes them out of the delayed push

Fixed Flare not blinding allies besides the caster for 1t if they have already acted

Fixed being able to oneshot Diecast NPCs without their allies noticing (new games only)

MODDING