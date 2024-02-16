v1.062: Steam Workshop!

Kingsvein now has Steam Workshop support!!
There are already lots of great mods - check out the workshop here!
It's now been 1 month since Kingsvein released. Thank you all for giving my strange little RPG a shot!
And thanks so much to the talented modders who have already created excellent mods for Kingsvein, and who helped me test and debug the Steam Workshop!
FEATURES
- Steam Workshop support!!
- New in-game 'Mods' menu for toggling and re-ordering mods
- While active, Echo Cast and Spellstrike now show their icon in the tooltips of abilities they work with
FIXES
- Spellstrike now triggers Quick Reload and uses up Pneumatic Lance
- Fixed Sparking Mass spawning on top of enemies in Dark Tunnel
- Dragoon's X-Strike can now only be used with two melee weapons
- Altered Corpryst Armor sprite to better distinguish it from Corpryst Plate
- Nelius now comments on slaying the Wisps west of him (new games only)
- AI no longer loves standing in delayed pushes because it thinks the push pushes them out of the delayed push
- Fixed Flare not blinding allies besides the caster for 1t if they have already acted
- Fixed being able to oneshot Diecast NPCs without their allies noticing (new games only)
MODDING
- Kingsvein now has a basic modding guide! This is a work in progress, but still a good place to start.
- Added 'Open Zone Folder' button to top right of build mode menu
- Fixed Location mods not working if near existing locations
- Fixed ActorPrefab mods causing crashes
- Fixed and reworked ZoneMerge
- Actor Classes are now refreshed properly in debug mode
- Added 'tNewDay' Global Trigger
Changed files in this update