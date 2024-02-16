 Skip to content

Kingsvein update for 16 February 2024

v1.062: Steam Workshop!

v1.062: Steam Workshop!

Kingsvein now has Steam Workshop support!!

Kingsvein now has Steam Workshop support!!

There are already lots of great mods - check out the workshop here!

It's now been 1 month since Kingsvein released. Thank you all for giving my strange little RPG a shot!
And thanks so much to the talented modders who have already created excellent mods for Kingsvein, and who helped me test and debug the Steam Workshop!

FEATURES

  • Steam Workshop support!!
  • New in-game 'Mods' menu for toggling and re-ordering mods
  • While active, Echo Cast and Spellstrike now show their icon in the tooltips of abilities they work with

FIXES

  • Spellstrike now triggers Quick Reload and uses up Pneumatic Lance
  • Fixed Sparking Mass spawning on top of enemies in Dark Tunnel
  • Dragoon's X-Strike can now only be used with two melee weapons
  • Altered Corpryst Armor sprite to better distinguish it from Corpryst Plate
  • Nelius now comments on slaying the Wisps west of him (new games only)
  • AI no longer loves standing in delayed pushes because it thinks the push pushes them out of the delayed push
  • Fixed Flare not blinding allies besides the caster for 1t if they have already acted
  • Fixed being able to oneshot Diecast NPCs without their allies noticing (new games only)

MODDING

  • Kingsvein now has a basic modding guide! This is a work in progress, but still a good place to start.
  • Added 'Open Zone Folder' button to top right of build mode menu
  • Fixed Location mods not working if near existing locations
  • Fixed ActorPrefab mods causing crashes
  • Fixed and reworked ZoneMerge
  • Actor Classes are now refreshed properly in debug mode
  • Added 'tNewDay' Global Trigger

