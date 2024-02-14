 Skip to content

Vacuum Warrior update for 14 February 2024

Update 0.6.0 - Mobile Features & Improvements

Build 13447322

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Mobile notifications
  • Optional rewarded ads on mobile for a variety of rewards. No forced ads, ever!

Improvements:

  • Error reports are now opt-in rather than on a case-by-case basis

Fixes:

  • Token rewards from chests over 2.1 billion are now correctly handled
  • Suppress error dialog for failed IAP initialization if no internet connection
  • Offline chest rewards can no longer be negative due to an exceeded capacity

Please consider giving Vacuum Warrior a positive review - it only takes a minute but is extremely helpful! Thank you! <3

Happy Vacuuming!

