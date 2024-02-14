Update 0.6.0 - Mobile Features & Improvements

Additions:
- Mobile notifications
- Optional rewarded ads on mobile for a variety of rewards. No forced ads, ever!
Improvements:
- Error reports are now opt-in rather than on a case-by-case basis
Fixes:
- Token rewards from chests over 2.1 billion are now correctly handled
- Suppress error dialog for failed IAP initialization if no internet connection
- Offline chest rewards can no longer be negative due to an exceeded capacity
Please consider giving Vacuum Warrior a positive review - it only takes a minute but is extremely helpful! Thank you! <3
Happy Vacuuming!
