Welcome to Devinica 2.0, The game has gone free to play!

I want to explain the vast amount of changes you will read about further down the line and hopefully experience.

Devinica 2.0 is my attempt to better realize the vision of the game as well as consolidate various visual items such as UI, art, models, and sound design. With Devinica 2.0 I also have cleaned up a lot of the code bloat and general clunkiness with the game. Devinica 1.0 had a lot of issues with its reliance on third-party software to work as well as engine hacks to accommodate certain features. These things improved the game from a settings viewpoint but created a much more clunky experience navigating to the actual game. These things also limited what could be done in the actual levels since much code was piggybacked off those settings.

Devinca 2.0 attempts to and I believe solve all of these problems it opens up the game more and is now a lot easier to work with. My approach to Devinica 2.0 was to better consolidate an art style and add features that vary the game and allow for more expressive level design as well as to simplify a lot of stuff. Some stuff has been removed but my approach was to remove it to replace it with something better or to simplify, I hope Devinica 2.0 feels additive rather than reductive. The most prominent example of this is the game switching to one large level as opposed to individual ones, this one level takes about the same amount of time as the old 5 levels combined, and the lack of level transitions opens the game up.

Devinca 2.0 feels like a more cohesive and focused gameplay package and I hope you agree. I decided to move the game to a free-to-play model because that seemed to be a sentiment in older reviews of the game and I agree. One area I did remove that isn't in this update is the horde mode, I would like this to be added back at a later date.

Pre-2.0 Devinica versions can still be launched in-game via the “Launch Legacy” option however this version of the game will no longer be supported. >>>If you are a new user seeking to play the pre-2.0 or “legacy” version of Devinica you will need to manually install the required game fonts via the game files as I am no longer using fontreg.exe with the engine<<<. Achievements from pre-2.0 versions should still be achievable via the “legacy” version of the game. For previous users who bought and played the game during the “legacy” era, I recommend wiping your progress in the legacy version. There shouldn't be any issues as most of the code is different between the two although I think it wise to do this just in case. Any new bugs found in pre-2.0 versions of Devinica will not be patched and no new content will be added to that version.

Patchnotes:

Added leaning.

Added crouching.

Added “Launch Legacy” option.

Added a new campaign.

Added new readable logs.

Added legacy shader support.

Added new achievements.

Redid UI.

Redid timing system.

Redid settings.

Redid SFX.

Redid music.

All settings now save on application closure.

All settings are now real-time.

Merged dash and sprint into one power-up.

Reduced application resource usage.

Fov warp on fire is no longer a feature.

Changed default res from 720x720 to 1280x720 so there should no longer be GUI warp at higher resolutions however, it has only been tested on 16 : 9 aspect ratios.

Thanks for the support hope you enjoy it!