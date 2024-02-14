Patch Notes 2.0.0.36

What’s New?
Thanks to your input, we've updated the way defending guild territories works. Here's what's changed:
Guild Territory Defense Update
- Now, defense bonuses are specific to each territory building and player home, not overall.
- When you check a building, you'll see its defense.
- Supply Lines boost defense only for the linked keep and its walls.
- Buildings and homes near a Supply Storehouse will gradually increase in defense.
- If a Supply Line or Storehouse is taken out, affected buildings will gradually lose their defense boost.
- Fixed an issue where NPCs in player-built structures weren't looking in the right direction.
Pets
- Adjusted Haven Black Bears to carry the same weight as regular black bears.
Known Issues
- Some parts of the landscape might turn invisible, but they're still there. We're waiting on Unreal Engine 5.4 to fix this.
- With the defense updates, your guild's defense stats in the UI may decrease to match the new system. This doesn't mean your buildings are less defended. The defense shown on each building is what counts in combat.
Changed files in this update