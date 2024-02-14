Hotfix - 14th of February

Heyho everyone,
this time we just have a few fixes while we are preparing bigger updates - here are the patch notes:
- [Fixed] In build tasks, if the requested building was already built, the task did not detect it and forced the requested building to be rebuilt
- [Fixed] Extended top panel overlapping when HUD scale is 150%
- [Fixed] After load, in some cases, current electricity value shows incorrectly
- [Fixed] After load, paused construction sites start consuming electricity
- [Fixed] Conveyor effects of Cable product do not affect the building
- [Fixed] The 'Ghost' structure that was forgotten during the previous update tests on the 'Steppe' biome map has been removed.
Changed files in this update