New Cycle update for 14 February 2024

Hotfix - 14th of February

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyho everyone,

this time we just have a few fixes while we are preparing bigger updates - here are the patch notes:

  • [Fixed] In build tasks, if the requested building was already built, the task did not detect it and forced the requested building to be rebuilt
  • [Fixed] Extended top panel overlapping when HUD scale is 150%
  • [Fixed] After load, in some cases, current electricity value shows incorrectly
  • [Fixed] After load, paused construction sites start consuming electricity
  • [Fixed] Conveyor effects of Cable product do not affect the building
  • [Fixed] The 'Ghost' structure that was forgotten during the previous update tests on the 'Steppe' biome map has been removed.

