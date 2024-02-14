 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tap Ninja update for 14 February 2024

Tap Ninja v5.1.9 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 13446855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● A new character "Loremaster" introduced - get it from the Amber store!
● Visual updates for the "Oni Mask" hat
● Fixed fluctuations in Gold income after the game being open for a long time (1+ days)
● Some bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link