● A new character "Loremaster" introduced - get it from the Amber store!
● Visual updates for the "Oni Mask" hat
● Fixed fluctuations in Gold income after the game being open for a long time (1+ days)
● Some bug fixes
Tap Ninja update for 14 February 2024
Tap Ninja v5.1.9 is live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
- Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
- Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update