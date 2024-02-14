 Skip to content

黄毛漂流记 update for 14 February 2024

v1.0.8 BUG fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.8
Added skip novice tutorial
In the novice tutorial, the space is too fast and the dialogue with Aunt Lin is triggered again, causing the progress to be stuck.
Volume setting bug
The quantity of goods sold will always be stuck.
Sprinklers have no effect
Shortcut keys to modify backpack (Tab), map (M), task (T)

