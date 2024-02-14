v1.0.8
Added skip novice tutorial
In the novice tutorial, the space is too fast and the dialogue with Aunt Lin is triggered again, causing the progress to be stuck.
Volume setting bug
The quantity of goods sold will always be stuck.
Sprinklers have no effect
Shortcut keys to modify backpack (Tab), map (M), task (T)
黄毛漂流记 update for 14 February 2024
v1.0.8 BUG fix
v1.0.8
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update