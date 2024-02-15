 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soldier Yoki update for 15 February 2024

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13446420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Viewfinder Enhancement:

_- the viewfinder, widens when shooting

  • The appearance of signals, for head fire, but also when an enemy is hit. _

Visual Enhancement:

_- improved visibility of the life cross and energy capsule

  • improvement of the care ball
  • various minor visual improvement _

Additional addition:

_- adding an aura around the player, when picking up an object or healing.

  • added an aura on the player’s weapon, when activating bonus weapons
  • shooting that changes color depending on the bonus recover
  • adding an effect to melee _

Changed files in this update

Depot 2629841 Depot 2629841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link