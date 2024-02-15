Viewfinder Enhancement:
_- the viewfinder, widens when shooting
- The appearance of signals, for head fire, but also when an enemy is hit. _
Visual Enhancement:
_- improved visibility of the life cross and energy capsule
- improvement of the care ball
- various minor visual improvement _
Additional addition:
_- adding an aura around the player, when picking up an object or healing.
- added an aura on the player’s weapon, when activating bonus weapons
- shooting that changes color depending on the bonus recover
- adding an effect to melee _
