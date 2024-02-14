- Reduced strain on filesystem to combat save file corruption.
- Newly earned Mythics now display properly in the popup.
- Reset Data UI is improved. Resetting save file now starts the tutorial again, so the quest money can be earned.
- Fixed a bug where an additional controller being plugged in could cause the menu screen animation to loop, rendering the game unplayable.
Chillquarium update for 14 February 2024
Hotfix 1.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
