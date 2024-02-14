 Skip to content

Chillquarium update for 14 February 2024

Hotfix 1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13446293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced strain on filesystem to combat save file corruption.
  • Newly earned Mythics now display properly in the popup.
  • Reset Data UI is improved. Resetting save file now starts the tutorial again, so the quest money can be earned.
  • Fixed a bug where an additional controller being plugged in could cause the menu screen animation to loop, rendering the game unplayable.

