Survivorman VR: The Descent is out now!

We're excited to announce our survival adventure sim Suvivorman VR: the Descent

is out today!

You can now test your own mountaintop survival skills without having to freeze to death!

You’ll learn real-life survival tips as you explore, craft, hunt, while being coached by legendary survival expert Les Stroud. Combine your skills and Les's advice to escape from the treacherous Arctic mountaintop alive!

It's been a wild ride, and we'd like to thank everyone who has helped on the game including our publishing partners at VRKiwi, who optimized our Quest for PS VR2 and PCVR. We'd also like to do a shout out to our fans across the globe who have stepped up to do play testing for us on these, you have been truly amazing in providing your feedback!

Give it a spin, and let us know what you think!

This Friday we will be doing a live AMA on Reddit, where the dev team and Les Stroud will answer all your questions about survival, and the game. Don't miss it!

Link to Reddit AMA.

-the Survivorman VR Team