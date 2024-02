Share · View all patches · Build 13445086 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy

The ver. 1.0.5 update applies various changes listed below for the Steam version.

Changes from Ver. 1.0.4:

・[Save Data] When saving the game on the Steam version, backup save data will also be created when possible.

・[System] Fixed a bug where the DualSense wireless controller would sometimes disconnect on the Steam version.

Thank you for playing Granblue Fantasy: Relink!