The Abyss Within update for 14 February 2024

Version 1.19 - New Bosses, new Achievements, Bug Fixes

14 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.19 - New Bosses, New Achievements, Bug Fixes, Balance.

-Added new Floor Bosses: Kaiser Slime, Primordial Wasp, Undine, Blackfrost Shaman and Quintessential Fire.
-Added one new achievement per new boss.
-Fixed bug that sometimes softlocked the game on treasure node loot.
-Fixed bug that didn't save audio settings under certain conditions
-Removed some of AFP-78 spawns as it seemed to softlock the game sometimes.
-Buffed every AFP-78 spawn to compensate.
-Neferth of The Abyss now has less barrier, more weaknesses but also has Counter Stance Aura to counter Dance Builds.

Changed files in this update

