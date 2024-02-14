Version 1.19 - New Bosses, New Achievements, Bug Fixes, Balance.

-Added new Floor Bosses: Kaiser Slime, Primordial Wasp, Undine, Blackfrost Shaman and Quintessential Fire.

-Added one new achievement per new boss.

-Fixed bug that sometimes softlocked the game on treasure node loot.

-Fixed bug that didn't save audio settings under certain conditions

-Removed some of AFP-78 spawns as it seemed to softlock the game sometimes.

-Buffed every AFP-78 spawn to compensate.

-Neferth of The Abyss now has less barrier, more weaknesses but also has Counter Stance Aura to counter Dance Builds.