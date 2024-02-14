 Skip to content

HELLDIVERS™ 2 update for 14 February 2024

Patch 01.000.006

Patch 01.000.006 · Build 13444950

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day Helldivers!
Fresh patch notes coming your way to optimize your liberation efforts

For this patch, we have focused on the following areas:

  • Improved general game stability
  • Prepared build for upcoming server matchmaking improvements.
  • Resolving connectivity and disconnect issues.

Fixes

  • Fixed crash when application was closed shortly after start
  • Game no longer crashes during extraction cutscene.
  • User profile with too many friends no longer causes crash.
  • Fixed crash when using text-to-speech during extraction cutscene
  • Game no longer crashes when users disconnect during the joining cutscene.
  • Operation Status in Mission Summary no longer causes crash.
  • Fixed crashes caused by leftover visual effects from disconnected players.
  • Game no longer crashes when using ADS.
  • Repaired instability in game data packing that caused increased patch sizes.
  • Improved backend connectivity, reduces likelihood of disconnecting in missions.
  • Improved matchmaking experience and likelihood of success.

Happy diving people
-Max Carlberg

Changed files in this update

