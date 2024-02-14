Patch 01.000.006

Good day Helldivers!
Fresh patch notes coming your way to optimize your liberation efforts
For this patch, we have focused on the following areas:
- Improved general game stability
- Prepared build for upcoming server matchmaking improvements.
- Resolving connectivity and disconnect issues.
Fixes
- Fixed crash when application was closed shortly after start
- Game no longer crashes during extraction cutscene.
- User profile with too many friends no longer causes crash.
- Fixed crash when using text-to-speech during extraction cutscene
- Game no longer crashes when users disconnect during the joining cutscene.
- Operation Status in Mission Summary no longer causes crash.
- Fixed crashes caused by leftover visual effects from disconnected players.
- Game no longer crashes when using ADS.
- Repaired instability in game data packing that caused increased patch sizes.
- Improved backend connectivity, reduces likelihood of disconnecting in missions.
- Improved matchmaking experience and likelihood of success.
Happy diving people
-Max Carlberg
