Update Notes for February 13th

Thank you to all who provided feedback on our first release.

In response to your comments, we have made the following improvements to the movement system:

Reducing Nohla's turn radius: She will now pivot 180 degrees when reversing direction.

Wallrunning improvements: Wallrunning is now easier to initiate, and the speed has been reduced to allow easier timing when switching worlds.

Climbing modifications: Nohla can now latch onto climbable surfaces in midair.

Other fixes:

Added saving and loading: After quitting the game, you now have the option to save your progress and continue from your last checkpoint. Only one file can be saved at a time.

Level design tweaks: Due to resource limitations we are not able to make large aesthetic changes to the level, but some building placements have been modified to reduce confusion and frustration when traversing the environment.

Controller support: The game is now fully compatible with a gamepad controller and the Steamdeck.

Camera sensitivity can now be adjusted in the settings menu.

We hope that these updates will improve your experience with Project Parallel.