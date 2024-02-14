Update #3: v0.5.5

Changelog for v0.5.5

- Added Support for leaderboards / histograms for published workshop levels. Please update / re-publish your levels for this to work. - Added "clear log" button to log window, disabled automatic clearing. - Added toggleComment command to code editor. Ctrl-/ on US keyboard layout, Ctrl-# on EU layout (the key left of the Return key in both cases) - Added 4 new solution videos (Tiny House; Shooting Range 0, 1 and 2) - Added highlight to leaderboard for own entry (based on Steam / profile name) - Improved RobotArm pickup, release and collision blocking - Improved goal progress in GPS Racing level - Mostly disabled automatic setting of time dilation - Fixed construct code reload bug in level editor - Fixed (for real now) leaderboard top10, top3, top2, top1 achievements not being awarded correctly (would only award highest instead of all) - Fixed bug in code editor that caused it to get stuck on an old version of a script (happened after changing imports) - Fixed level editor "clear button" resetting code to default player code instead of default level construct code. - Fixed outdated info in VoxelBuilder docs. Correct command is "build_voxel", not "build". - Fixed FactBox, was able to click quickly to receive multiple PerkPoints - Fixed bug when clicking "Finish Level" too fast - Fixed tooltip for Piano - Fixed some rare issues with the MovablePlatform not respecting proper location and rotation limits - Fixed swapped axis for the MovablePlatform in shooting range 2 (x/y and roll/pitch was swapped) - Fixed leaderboard submit not possible on level retry - Fixed bullet collision not having impact location set