 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

JOY OF PROGRAMMING - Software Engineering Simulator update for 14 February 2024

Update #3: v0.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13443674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog for v0.5.5 

- Added Support for leaderboards / histograms for published workshop levels. Please update / re-publish your levels for this to work.  
- Added "clear log" button to log window, disabled automatic clearing.  
- Added toggleComment command to code editor. Ctrl-/ on US keyboard layout, Ctrl-# on EU layout (the key left of the Return key in both cases)  
- Added 4 new solution videos (Tiny House; Shooting Range 0, 1 and 2)  
- Added highlight to leaderboard for own entry (based on Steam / profile name)

- Improved RobotArm pickup, release and collision blocking  
- Improved goal progress in GPS Racing level  
- Mostly disabled automatic setting of time dilation

- Fixed construct code reload bug in level editor  
- Fixed (for real now) leaderboard top10, top3, top2, top1 achievements not being awarded correctly (would only award highest instead of all)  
- Fixed bug in code editor that caused it to get stuck on an old version of a script (happened after changing imports)  
- Fixed level editor "clear button" resetting code to default player code instead of default level construct code.  
- Fixed outdated info in VoxelBuilder docs. Correct command is "build_voxel", not "build".  
- Fixed FactBox, was able to click quickly to receive multiple PerkPoints  
- Fixed bug when clicking "Finish Level" too fast  
- Fixed tooltip for Piano  
- Fixed some rare issues with the MovablePlatform not respecting proper location and rotation limits  
- Fixed swapped axis for the MovablePlatform in shooting range 2 (x/y and roll/pitch was swapped)  
- Fixed leaderboard submit not possible on level retry  
- Fixed bullet collision not having impact location set

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216771 Depot 2216771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link