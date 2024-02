Share · View all patches · Build 13443000 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Moil Performance

-Steamdeck no longer just a black screen

-Performance improvements regarding text and drawing rectangles

-Fixed enter/esc commands sometimes beeing eaten

-A few smaller balance changes/qol improvements

-Various other important fixes (including game crashing ones)

Full Patchnotes as always in game

Preparing some bigger stuff in the background, have this extremely work in progress image: