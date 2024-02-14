v1.10.3 - The Map Icon Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week is minor update week, and we have added a new component, the map icon component!

Use this component on your creation to determine which part of your vehicle is considered the primary part of your vehicle for map purposes. Other parts will be considered secondary and will not show an icon.

As well as this new part, this update is a particularly large fixes and improvements update, with many important changes. Please see the patch notes below.

There are many more minor updates and major updates in the works, as well as work continuing on our new game.

Let's do a developer live questions and answers session on Thursday 22nd Feb at 18:00 UTC. I will answers questions live for at least an hour. While we won't confirm any new unannounced features in development, we will discuss the pros and cons of any ideas and suggestions, and do our best to answer your questions.

Please do join us for this on the Stormworks store page where the stream will appear! We will create a Steam event shortly.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.10.3

Feature - #21954 Map icon block

This new block allows the player to choose which vehicles in their vehicle-group should render on the map.

If no map icon block is found the default behaviour will remain to be rendering all vehicles in the group.

Fix - #23281 Fixed zero pressure transfer through doors when in complete vacuum

Fix - #23076 Leak rate issues at equal pressures

Fix - #23076 Fluid backflow issues with vehicle damage leaks

Fix - #21818 Seawater turns to freshwater across doorways

Fix - #21326 Mis-tagged arid mission zone (Boat spawned in road / lag)

Fix - #21772 Liquid rocket logic node typo

Fix - #21940 Missing stars in skybox

Fix - #22078 Space seats description

Fix - #22234 Day night length sliders when above default length

Fix - #22306 Transport supplies missions typos

Fix - #22365 Fixed CO2 poisoning not working

Fix - #22658 Workshop author map icon info broken

Fix - #21638 MacOS game icon

Fix - #24096 MacOS missing clouds

Fix - #21637 MacOS game close crash

Fix - #21636 MacOS quit multiplayer crash

Fix - Leak at map border crash

Fix - Animation blend crash

Fix - Slider gripper brake crash

Fix - #23012 Addon lua ropes resources crash

Fix - Remove connectors crash