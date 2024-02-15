Galaxy Patch Notes V0.998.14

Share · View all patches · Build 13442153 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi Captains!

Please find the latest Patch Notes below. This update is now available on Android, iOS, and Steam.

Please contact our [Support Team](mailto:mail@savysoda.com) if you experience any problems updating the game.

V0.998.14 Changelogs:

Added a short delay to Federation Super Laser Volley

Launch Pad Max Power/HP reduced to 2

Launch Pad Room Reload Time reduced to 7 seconds

Launch Pad Fighter Attack Reload Time reduced to 3 seconds

Ion Cannon Max Power reduced to 5

Ion Cannon Volleys reduced by 2-3

Ground Battle Crew auto-fills using previous selection

Ground Battle Auto-Battle Attacks now target lowest HP enemy

Urgent Repair Ability now applies to all Party members in Ground Battles

Firewalk Ability can now be toggled during Ground Battles

Constellation Collection Bonus will now only activate when Crew is Idle as intended

Room Skin Switching is now instant

Room Skin Info panel now displays required Skin Set

Implemented Battle Speed toggle for Ground Battles

Client will no longer go into Sleep Mode while in Battle or Matchmaking

Disconnect Panel Escape Key Shortcut changed to Enter Key

Fixed a bug causing Item Info for Market to display “Get Premium” instead of “Buy Item”

Fixed a bug causing iOS application to crash during shutdown

Fixed a bug preventing Research Data from being retained when switching Accounts

Fixed a bug causing incorrect Public Chat ordering on game start

Fixed a bug causing incorrect sprite display for Craft Skin Missile Ammo

Fixed a bug causing incorrect animation display when Fast-forwarding a Battle Replay

Fixed a bug causing incorrect display of Fleet Council Crew Ability Icons

Fixed a bug causing XP Items from updating Crew UI on Use

Fixed a bug causing Auto-Battle toggle allowing Crews to breach Attack limits

Fixed a bug causing Ground Battles to become unresponsive when using Fire Walk

Fixed a bug preventing selection on a Target Room while selecting certain Weapon Rooms

Fixed a bug preventing Skins requiring an item from being Usable despite meeting requirements

Fixed a bug preventing Crews from being Drag-controlled when on Enemy Ship

Fixed a bug preventing Purchases on Browser version

Fixed a bug preventing Shield Skins from being displayed when using multiple Shield Skins

Thank you for all of your provided feedback, leading to many of the fixes noted above. You can join these discussions in the Feedback section of our Official PSS Discord and subreddit.

Good Hunting, Captains!

-SavySoda Team