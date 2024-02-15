New language support: Ukrainian

Share · View all patches · Build 13439833 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 16:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, swashbucklers!

Exciting news! Today, we introduce Ukrainian to the game!

New Ukrainian Fan Translation

This translation was made possible by the incredible dedication and talent of our passionate fans!

We are deeply grateful for the time, energy, and love they've poured into this project.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your incredible work and dedication.

This update also contains some minor bugfixes and of course credits have been updated.

Enjoy exploring the game in Ukrainian, and as always, happy gaming!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1654660/En_Garde/