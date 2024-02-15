 Skip to content

En Garde! update for 15 February 2024

New language support: Ukrainian

Build 13439833

Greetings, swashbucklers!

Exciting news! Today, we introduce Ukrainian to the game!

New Ukrainian Fan Translation

This translation was made possible by the incredible dedication and talent of our passionate fans!
We are deeply grateful for the time, energy, and love they've poured into this project.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your incredible work and dedication.

This update also contains some minor bugfixes and of course credits have been updated.

Enjoy exploring the game in Ukrainian, and as always, happy gaming!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1654660/En_Garde/

