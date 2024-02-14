1.5.1 'META' [13.02.2024]

Bug fixes and optimizations.
Fixed
- Fix: Resource Manager -> Occupation cost shows without occupying starbases.
- Fix: Battle -> Retreat -> Sometimes retreats to systems with enemies in, meaning the battle continues.
- Fix: Load Save -> Does not update resource count.
- Fix: Agendas -> Opinion modification does result in correct values.
Optimized
- Optimize: AI agendas and AI opinion calculations now use parallel processing.
Changed files in this update