 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

New Stars update for 14 February 2024

1.5.1 'META' [13.02.2024]

Share · View all patches · Build 13439555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and optimizations.

Fixed

  • Fix: Resource Manager -> Occupation cost shows without occupying starbases.
  • Fix: Battle -> Retreat -> Sometimes retreats to systems with enemies in, meaning the battle continues.
  • Fix: Load Save -> Does not update resource count.
  • Fix: Agendas -> Opinion modification does result in correct values.

Optimized

  • Optimize: AI agendas and AI opinion calculations now use parallel processing.

View changes from previous updates: newstarsgame.com/changelog.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2231271 Depot 2231271
  • Loading history…
Depot 2231273 Depot 2231273
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link