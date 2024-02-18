 Skip to content

ASTRA update for 18 February 2024

Devinica 1.2 Free content update out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 13438588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the Knight of Waste free content update for ASTRA!

This update adds a new area/ quest to ASTRA as well as some other things. This content will automatically unlock after the boss is defeated or is re-defeated (in the case of those who have already completed the game).

Take to the Labruivanian wasteland and learn more about the Cult of Ilokor.

Patchnotes:

Added volumetric lighting effects which can be toggled via the settings menu in-game.
Added Knight of Waste content:
New area.
New music.
New minigame.
New achievements.
Added more information to different shop items so the player can understand what these things do before purchasing.

Fixed some bugs here and there.
Improved stability.

I plan to continue supporting this game thanks for all the support!

