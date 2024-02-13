 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shrimp.io update for 13 February 2024

v0.07 Update.

Share · View all patches · Build 13438298 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellas,

In this update, I added a couple of new things.

I did some optimizations to some of the code and added critical hits to weapon damage, crits show up in yellow text. I fixed the collisions for the Random Piece of Plastic weapon and extended the hit-stop duration.

okay, well the game is released, so if you dislike certain things or have suggestions, you can join this discord and message me. I am "KaeGore" on there, you can either dm me or just @me in the general chat.

If you like or dislike the game, I would greatly appreciate it if you would write a review.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2782530/Shrimpio/

If people play the game, then I will update it in the future, anyways enjoy! :D

Changed files in this update

Depot 2782531 Depot 2782531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link