v0.07 Update.

Hello fellas,

In this update, I added a couple of new things.

I did some optimizations to some of the code and added critical hits to weapon damage, crits show up in yellow text. I fixed the collisions for the Random Piece of Plastic weapon and extended the hit-stop duration.

okay, well the game is released, so if you dislike certain things or have suggestions, you can join this discord and message me. I am "KaeGore" on there, you can either dm me or just @me in the general chat.

If you like or dislike the game, I would greatly appreciate it if you would write a review.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2782530/Shrimpio/

If people play the game, then I will update it in the future, anyways enjoy! :D