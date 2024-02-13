Empire Chronicles (Version 1.4.27) - Minor Update
- Made forge recipes able to be consumed for people who don't want to keep them in thier inventory.
- Bug Fix: Blinding light was not properly removing soul trigger state.
- Bug Fix: Helmut's Helmets and Orbs, Orbs, Orbs, & Orbs in D'ivore had some armors/items that changed graphics when interacted with.
- Bug Fix: Crop plants that finished growing while the player was on another map did not properly update thier images and displayed a default crop image.
