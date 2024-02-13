 Skip to content

Hypersomnia update for 13 February 2024

Now using GLFW as the window framework.

Build 13438231

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This should fix a lot of window positioning/sizing issues as well as cursor clipping and even some startup bugs.

