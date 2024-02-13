This should fix a lot of window positioning/sizing issues as well as cursor clipping and even some startup bugs.
Hypersomnia update for 13 February 2024
Now using GLFW as the window framework.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2660971 Depot 2660971
- Loading history…
Depot 2660972 Depot 2660972
- Loading history…
Depot 2660973 Depot 2660973
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update