2024.2.12.1430 - Web proxy support, tweaks & fixes

Hello everyone! I got just a small build today for you, I spent some time in meetings, processing some business and catching up, but there's a few improvements.

Compatible with previous build, but update recommended - you might run into some weirdness otherwise (e.g. if one user imports Instagram video, it won't load for users who are on older build).

New Features:

Improved Web Proxy support (implemented by @geenz)

-- Proxy settings are automatically looked up and detected on Windows

-- Kerberos configuration is supported

-- SignalR now properly supports proxy

Locale:

Merged German locale update by @cameron5

Merged French locale update by @j4.lc

Tweaks:

VirtualParent default scale now defaults to [1;1;1] (based on report by @emergencytemporalshift, issue #1336)

Bugfixes: