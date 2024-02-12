2024.2.12.1430 - Web proxy support, tweaks & fixes

Hello everyone! I got just a small build today for you, I spent some time in meetings, processing some business and catching up, but there's a few improvements.
Compatible with previous build, but update recommended - you might run into some weirdness otherwise (e.g. if one user imports Instagram video, it won't load for users who are on older build).
New Features:
- Improved Web Proxy support (implemented by @geenz)
-- Proxy settings are automatically looked up and detected on Windows
-- Kerberos configuration is supported
-- SignalR now properly supports proxy
- Add support for importing Instagram videos directly (requested by @flamesoulis, issue #385)
Locale:
- Merged German locale update by @cameron5
- Merged French locale update by @j4.lc
Tweaks:
- VirtualParent default scale now defaults to [1;1;1] (based on report by @emergencytemporalshift, issue #1336)
Bugfixes:
- Fix UI interfaces breaking in certain worlds due to incompatible shared components for UI sprites (based on report by @とり#0890, issue #1329)
- Re-broadcast user's online status when SignalR reconnects
-- This might fix contacts randomly appearing offline (reported by @pyroboy, @nexustwg, Drazion, @rawpie, @its_sox, @989onan, @liny_fox, @nytra, @flamesoulis, @skywind.kitsune, @shadowpanther, win189 and @zahndy , issue #739)
