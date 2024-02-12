 Skip to content

Resonite update for 12 February 2024

2024.2.12.1430 - Web proxy support, tweaks & fixes

Build 13438172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! I got just a small build today for you, I spent some time in meetings, processing some business and catching up, but there's a few improvements.

Compatible with previous build, but update recommended - you might run into some weirdness otherwise (e.g. if one user imports Instagram video, it won't load for users who are on older build).

New Features:

  • Improved Web Proxy support (implemented by @geenz)
    -- Proxy settings are automatically looked up and detected on Windows
    -- Kerberos configuration is supported
    -- SignalR now properly supports proxy
  • Add support for importing Instagram videos directly (requested by @flamesoulis, issue #385)

Locale:

  • Merged German locale update by @cameron5
  • Merged French locale update by @j4.lc

Tweaks:

  • VirtualParent default scale now defaults to [1;1;1] (based on report by @emergencytemporalshift, issue #1336)

Bugfixes:

  • Fix UI interfaces breaking in certain worlds due to incompatible shared components for UI sprites (based on report by @とり#0890, issue #1329)
  • Re-broadcast user's online status when SignalR reconnects
    -- This might fix contacts randomly appearing offline (reported by @pyroboy, @nexustwg, Drazion, @rawpie, @its_sox, @989onan, @liny_fox, @nytra, @flamesoulis, @skywind.kitsune, @shadowpanther, win189 and @zahndy , issue #739)

