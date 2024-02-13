-
Improved inventory navigation by removing a tiny amount of rightward bias that existed in the inventory selection.
-
Enhanced survivor item selection key control. The selections are now hardwired to eliminate the rare case where item selection lags behind.
-
Enhanced survivor item selection with mouse control. Simply making any mouse motion within the box will now highlight the item choice box, eliminating the need to exit the box and re-enter for mouse-only selection.
-
Shadows from the spells also receive the spell visibility slider's effect.
-
Fixed a case in which damage number or hit effects could linger from the previous scenes for a half second if the new scene was hub area (Root Chamber, Tree Branch Chamber, or Architect Chamber).
-
Slightly optimized the damage number objects.
-
Fixed an issue where weapon information was not displayed correctly in survivor mode.
-
Corrected item descriptions for some artifact items.
-
Fixed typos in spell descriptions.
-
Mandrake's scream now has a jagged line to more clearly indicate its negative effect.
-
Corrected map boundaries in some instances, making it possible to see black bars beyond the walls.
Spell Disk update for 13 February 2024
Spell Disk 0.9.2 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2292061 Depot 2292061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update