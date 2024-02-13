Spell Disk 0.9.2 update

Improved inventory navigation by removing a tiny amount of rightward bias that existed in the inventory selection.

Enhanced survivor item selection key control. The selections are now hardwired to eliminate the rare case where item selection lags behind.

Enhanced survivor item selection with mouse control. Simply making any mouse motion within the box will now highlight the item choice box, eliminating the need to exit the box and re-enter for mouse-only selection.

Shadows from the spells also receive the spell visibility slider's effect.

Fixed a case in which damage number or hit effects could linger from the previous scenes for a half second if the new scene was hub area (Root Chamber, Tree Branch Chamber, or Architect Chamber).

Slightly optimized the damage number objects.

Fixed an issue where weapon information was not displayed correctly in survivor mode.

Corrected item descriptions for some artifact items.

Fixed typos in spell descriptions.

Mandrake's scream now has a jagged line to more clearly indicate its negative effect.