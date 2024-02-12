 Skip to content

Dark Invasion VR: Doomsday update for 12 February 2024

Mid february update

  • Zombies attack now like expected a bit nearer to the player to cause more havoc and make melee fights more awesome.
  • Sector 1_1, 1_2, 2_1 and 2_2 got better light and better Zombie spawn points, also we added some more detail to these levels.
  • Some more bug fixes

