Fairytale Fables update for 15 February 2024

Patch 0.1.33

Patch 0.1.33

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New patch is out with new cards and QoL fixes :)

Balance:
Characters

  • Black Sheep: Added Fluff tag

  • Gold laying Goose: 2/1 -> 1/1

  • Mycroft: +1/0 -> +2/0

  • Detective Apprentice: +2 -> +1 attack and 5/3 -> 7/5

  • Funny Cat: 7/4 -> 6/3

  • Star Girl: +1/0 -> +2/0

  • Hecate: +2/2 -> +2/3

Treasures

  • Baby Mimic with full treasure slots now cannot be destroyed (you're not given a replace choice)

Spells

  • Unstable Growth: Level 3 -> 4
  • Win the fight, lose the war: Level 3 -> 4

New:

  • New hero: Peter Pan. Your level is capped at level 4. Every 7 times you cast a spell your future shops gain +1/1 permanently. When you level up, increase the buff by +1/1.

  • New hero: Sundiata Keita. You start with 1 Ascendance (Upgrade a character.) spell. The first time you reach 8 hp, get 1 more.

  • New spell: Angel Feather. 1 gold 1 mana. Turn an Evil character Good and give it +0/3 permanently.

  • New spell: Snow Queen's Splinter. 1 gold 1 mana. Turn a character Evil and give it +2/0 permanently.

  • Custom lobbies with custom rules now cost nothing for people joining

  • Muddy Oceancrab now has the Ranged animation

UI:

  • Character images are downloaded in-game (needed for google play store as it has a 150MB limit of base download size)
  • Player names are now scrollable and won't go out of bounds (sorry @cambacambacambacambacambacambac. )
  • Collection now shows cards with weight=0 at the bottom
  • Added hitbox padding for units: Items can now be dropped a little right of units and get put onto the unit
  • Added button to re-show last announcement
  • New accounts will be guided to the guided tutorial
  • Title screen UI is not locked to queue anymore
  • Added counter to Shadow Lord
  • Added contrast to fight icon
  • Added triangle to upgraded characters as a clearer visual for being upgraded
  • New item grid: different UI when a character has multiple items

Fixes:

  • Fixed Woman in the Moon upgraded = non-upgraded
  • Fixed Woman in the Moon always triggering 1 time too much
  • Fixed Lightning treasures doubling food & permanent stat gains
  • Ascendance now cannot be cast on already upgraded characters
  • Fixed Hercules not triggering from Demon buys
  • Fixed Heavy icon showing in combat spell list
  • Fixed Talking Frog + Morph not turning back into Prince
  • Fixed Chameleon slaying and surviving: Now correctly gets alignment, keywords and triggers entrance if transformed into character has one
  • Fixed clicking slightly outside of the Confirm button in hero select selecting the hero behind instead
  • Moved Emotes up to not cover the shop
  • Fixed dog combining that cared about last positions remembering positions from >1 turns ago
  • Fixed layering issue on game finish screen when hovering resources
  • Fixed queue showing wrong timer on restart
  • Fixed a bug where Chrono Crystal + Dogs would not update last fight position
  • (Chaos) Fixed Familiar images being too small
  • (Chaos) Fixed transform into Familiar with items
  • (Chaos) Fixed temporary transform back from Familiar when in familiar slot
  • (Chaos) Fixed Unit + Familiar summon being bugged (didn't show Familiar, didn't show Familiar attacking)
  • (Chaos) Fixed double Unit + Familiar summon from double wolf being bugged

