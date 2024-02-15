Patch 0.1.33

New patch is out with new cards and QoL fixes :)
Balance:
Characters
-
Black Sheep: Added Fluff tag
-
Gold laying Goose: 2/1 -> 1/1
-
Mycroft: +1/0 -> +2/0
-
Detective Apprentice: +2 -> +1 attack and 5/3 -> 7/5
-
Funny Cat: 7/4 -> 6/3
-
Star Girl: +1/0 -> +2/0
-
Hecate: +2/2 -> +2/3
Treasures
- Baby Mimic with full treasure slots now cannot be destroyed (you're not given a replace choice)
Spells
- Unstable Growth: Level 3 -> 4
- Win the fight, lose the war: Level 3 -> 4
New:
-
New hero: Peter Pan. Your level is capped at level 4. Every 7 times you cast a spell your future shops gain +1/1 permanently. When you level up, increase the buff by +1/1.
-
New hero: Sundiata Keita. You start with 1 Ascendance (Upgrade a character.) spell. The first time you reach 8 hp, get 1 more.
-
New spell: Angel Feather. 1 gold 1 mana. Turn an Evil character Good and give it +0/3 permanently.
-
New spell: Snow Queen's Splinter. 1 gold 1 mana. Turn a character Evil and give it +2/0 permanently.
-
Custom lobbies with custom rules now cost nothing for people joining
-
Muddy Oceancrab now has the Ranged animation
UI:
- Character images are downloaded in-game (needed for google play store as it has a 150MB limit of base download size)
- Player names are now scrollable and won't go out of bounds (sorry @cambacambacambacambacambacambac. )
- Collection now shows cards with weight=0 at the bottom
- Added hitbox padding for units: Items can now be dropped a little right of units and get put onto the unit
- Added button to re-show last announcement
- New accounts will be guided to the guided tutorial
- Title screen UI is not locked to queue anymore
- Added counter to Shadow Lord
- Added contrast to fight icon
- Added triangle to upgraded characters as a clearer visual for being upgraded
- New item grid: different UI when a character has multiple items
Fixes:
- Fixed Woman in the Moon upgraded = non-upgraded
- Fixed Woman in the Moon always triggering 1 time too much
- Fixed Lightning treasures doubling food & permanent stat gains
- Ascendance now cannot be cast on already upgraded characters
- Fixed Hercules not triggering from Demon buys
- Fixed Heavy icon showing in combat spell list
- Fixed Talking Frog + Morph not turning back into Prince
- Fixed Chameleon slaying and surviving: Now correctly gets alignment, keywords and triggers entrance if transformed into character has one
- Fixed clicking slightly outside of the Confirm button in hero select selecting the hero behind instead
- Moved Emotes up to not cover the shop
- Fixed dog combining that cared about last positions remembering positions from >1 turns ago
- Fixed layering issue on game finish screen when hovering resources
- Fixed queue showing wrong timer on restart
- Fixed a bug where Chrono Crystal + Dogs would not update last fight position
- (Chaos) Fixed Familiar images being too small
- (Chaos) Fixed transform into Familiar with items
- (Chaos) Fixed temporary transform back from Familiar when in familiar slot
- (Chaos) Fixed Unit + Familiar summon being bugged (didn't show Familiar, didn't show Familiar attacking)
- (Chaos) Fixed double Unit + Familiar summon from double wolf being bugged
