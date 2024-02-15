Patch 0.1.33

New patch is out with new cards and QoL fixes :)

Balance:

Characters

Treasures

Spells

New:

New hero: Peter Pan. Your level is capped at level 4. Every 7 times you cast a spell your future shops gain +1/1 permanently. When you level up, increase the buff by +1/1.

New hero: Sundiata Keita. You start with 1 Ascendance (Upgrade a character.) spell. The first time you reach 8 hp, get 1 more.

New spell: Angel Feather. 1 gold 1 mana. Turn an Evil character Good and give it +0/3 permanently.

New spell: Snow Queen's Splinter. 1 gold 1 mana. Turn a character Evil and give it +2/0 permanently.

Custom lobbies with custom rules now cost nothing for people joining