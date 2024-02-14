Rec Room PATCH - the "Too Much to Handles" edition

Share · View all patches · Build 13438013 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Transferring room ownership now requires confirmation.

Fixed an issue that could cause notifications from the Show Banner Notification chip to persist into other rooms.

Fixed an issue with the Swing Handle where other players could trigger swings for a VR player.

Fixed an issue where objects with default tags wouldn't keep those tags on clone in Rooms 2.0.

Rec Room Studio

Studio Objects now have a default Object Board that contains the In and Out ports for its Unity Properties and Unity Events. Default Object Boards for Studio Objects are only available once a room has been re-built from RR Studio -- older room saves will still have an empty Object Board when creating an Object Board for Studio Objects.

Custom skyboxes are working again!

Fix RRStudio not relaunching for some users after an update is applied. (Fix will apply on the next release after this one)

