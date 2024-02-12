DLC5 is here! The final journey to Makai and the Lunar Capital begins!

Dear players of Mystia's Izakaya, long time no see, or nice to meet you, perhaps.

With the advent of the Lunar New Year, DLC5 is officially going on sale. We've been working on this for a while now, so players who have been holding their breath can finally embark on another adventure. And this is your first time here, you now have another section of the map to explore.

As many of you know, this will be the game's final DLC. Once this DLC is published, all story content planned for Mystia's Izakaya will officially draw to a close.

It may be a bit sad, but with goodbyes come new beginnings. In the coming days, we'll be reworking our plans in order to finish projects such as

[url=]Touhou Fairy Knockout[/url] and [url=]Touhou Blooming Soul[/url] more efficiently.

Of course, our Aki Sisters farming game, which is also set in the same universe, will also hit the shelves next year. It's the same old business management simulator, this time set in a farm. Then, you'll be seeing the izakaya you've become so familiar with from another's perspective. The same faces will be there, and those past events will still be there; the point of view may be different, but the dream can still continue...

Now back to DLC5 itself.

First of all, some bugs are inevitable when the game updates. Our playtesting team only consists of 20 people, and the number of people playing the game when it updates can easily go up into the thousands. The strength, size and reach would certainly dwarf ours in comparison, so you could expect some bugs which we have missed, even fatal ones. But, there's no cause for worry. We'll be closely monitoring everyone's feedback after release and fixing these bugs as soon as possible. Generally, it takes one or two weeks for a major update to become stable, so if you encounter any fatal bugs, don't rush into the game and be patient for a bit. We promise these bugs will be fixed in the shortest time possible.

If you encounter any bugs, feel free to leave a comment under this announcement or shoot me an email at [langqiaoemeng@qq.com](langqiaoemeng@qq.com). It'll bring it to our attention.

Actually, the characters that show up in the new Makai and Lunar Capital maps are all rather special. They're mostly characters from the PC-98 era or characters that seldom make an appearance in the Windows era. These characters share one special trait—they barely have anything describing them by the original creator. So, in order to make the story feel complete and have substance to it, we've come up with a hefty amount of our own canon, penning them stories which fit the style of Mystia's Izakaya. Some people may consider this OOC, so if that doesn't sit right with you, please don't buy or play this DLC.

Lastly, the story of this DLC goes back to the heart of the game—the tale of the izakaya that values friendship and human connections—once again shedding light on the izakaya owner that is Mystia Lorelei. See what running the izakaya means to her and how she does so with all her heart and soul.

It's a Touhou fangame that would make all of us proud.

Also, we're planning a roguelike gamemode as a sendoff to the game. It's still in the testing phase at the moment, and due to its size, releasing it along with DLC5

would probably create the MOAB (Mother of All Bugs). That's why we decided to wait around a week to when DLC5 is in a more stable state. Please look forward to it.

Please take your time enjoying this DLC. Below are some ads about the game. Take a look if you have the time.

Preorders for physical copies + Limited Special Edition of Mystia’s Izakaya are coming to an end

Store url: https://phoenixx.ne.jp/231216_yosuzume/

Please order on whichever platform you're most comfortable with!

All preorders will end on February 22, so place your orders while you still can! As we'll likely be making these based on the number of orders, there probably won't be a lot of surplus remaining.

Nintendo charges a fee for the game cards, and if you factor in the various cuts they take, we don't actually make much of a profit from game cards. We only went through with it to satisfy those among you that would like to own a physical copy of the game.

If you want a physical copy of this game, please don't miss out on this opportunity. Getting your hands on one in the future will be extremely difficult.

Along with DLC5, OST5 has also been released

Steam url: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2797450

OST5 contains all the much-anticipated songs for DLC4. The songs from the two DLCs just so happen to add up to 20, so we finally have enough for a reasonable CD.

I'm pretty confident in our songs, so don't miss out on this!

