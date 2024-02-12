Minor bugfix update 1.0.2.72

Wow, it's been nearly a year since the last time I wrote one of these notes! This update fixes the following issues:

Autoheal app would linger forever on the permissions screen.

Added some guard rails around a rare bug where the K Fatal Crown enemy would perform the ability warning indefinitely, soft locking the game. Since the conditions of the bug couldn't be replicated, if you do still encounter it, any information would be extremely helpful!

Some very short Sam lines of dialogue would render the speech bubble trail wrong.

Various typographical errors.

If you encounter this or any other issue, please let me know with an email to support@loveconquersallgames.com right away and I'll look into it!