The first patch for Eldritchvania is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 13437638 · Last edited 13 February 2024 – 00:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hi all!

A huge thanks to everyone who has played and left feedback for Eldritchvania so far!

Its been amazing seeing everyone's reactions and as you can see from this update we're getting to work resolving bugs that have been discovered and tending to some of the suggestions we've received.

This first update is all bug fixes and you can see exactly whats been fixed bellow:

Fixed Journal Completion achievement being given early

Fixed Sphere of Dagon achievement not being given at all

Fixed the all mighty invincible zombie worm who would rise from the grave after having collected its bounty!

Fixed non-english characters in credits

Fixed a potential crash when standing on a pressure plate.

Fixed game menus being overlaid on game play if you're fast with the button presses.

Fixed a journal entry collection location being listed incorrectly.

Fixed a soft lock after reviving within the Steed's domain.

Fixed getting stuck unable to move if using Oblivion Steed scroll while crouched or swimming.

Fixed the crushing boulder not having its texture loaded during escape.

Fixed worm disobeying the laws of liquid.

Fixed a minor collision gap that you could slip into if small enough.

Fixed being able to escape the final boss via holy means and soft-lock the game.

Fixed timer striking zero with no consequences in certain scenarios

In-progress: Accessibility option to disable flashing effects.

Another big big thanks for playing!

More updates are on their way to fix some remaining bugs and improve the games accessibility.